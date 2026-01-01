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Wide-ranging reforms passed in Cuba

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Shafaqna English– Cuban legislators unanimously gave their approval to wide-ranging reforms, supported by the Communist Party and former leader Raul Castro, that would privatize large parts of the nation’s socialist economy in order to withstand crippling U.S. sanctions.

The reforms, should they be enacted as approved, would constitute the most significant transformation of Cuba’s socialist system since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution and mark a substantial move toward a market-based economy.

The reforms pave the way for private real estate development on the island, call for transforming state-owned enterprises into private commercial entities with shares and equity, and would permit private banks to enter Cuba’s financial sector, which was once dominated by the state.

Source: Reuters

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