EU leaders urge increased efforts to address migration issues

Shafaqna English- The European Council called for increased efforts across all aspects of the EU’s migration policy during its meeting on Friday. This includes focusing on external initiatives and fostering comprehensive partnerships with third countries, as outlined in their latest conclusions.

EU leaders reviewed progress on the bloc’s legislative agenda and evaluated the implementation of previous decisions, noting recent developments in the ongoing reforms of the EU migration and asylum framework.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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