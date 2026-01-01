2026 World Cup teams showcase faith & unity amid deep social divisions at home

Shafaqna English-While many of the nations competing in the 2026 World Cup are facing social divisions, some of their teams provide inspiring examples of how players from different backgrounds and faiths can work together toward a common goal.

This phenomenon is particularly evident among Western European teams, which, for most of soccer’s history, were predominantly white and Christian. As these societies have become more diverse, their national team rosters have reflected this change, showcasing players from both Christian and Muslim backgrounds who openly express their faith. For the first time, England’s national squad includes a Muslim player.

France’s roster features multiple athletes from Protestant, Catholic, and Muslim backgrounds. Spain’s rising star, 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, is a practicing Muslim, as is Sweden’s Yasin Ayari, who prostrated himself on the field to thank God after scoring the first of his two goals in a victory against Tunisia, his father’s homeland.

Sources: Associated Press

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