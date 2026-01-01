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Possible job cuts at BMW in Europe

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Shafaqna English– On Friday(19 Jun 2026), a spokesperson for BMW’s general works council said that the company and employee representatives are gearing up for negotiations after the German luxury automaker issued a profit warning earlier this week and announced it would speed up efficiency-related measures.

The profit warning marked BMW’s third in three years, due in part to weaker sales in China, the world’s biggest car market. The German automaker also highlighted cost pressures arising from the Iran war.

Following a call with BMW management to discuss the more downbeat outlook, analysts suggested that the company could cut jobs in Europe and accelerate its plans to localize production in North America and China.

Source: Reuters

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