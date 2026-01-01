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OCHA: Afghanistan continues to face highest maternal mortality rates

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Shafaqna English- Afghanistan continues to face one of the world’s highest maternal mortality rates, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

Olga Cherevko, OCHA’s Head of Communications in Afghanistan, said in a post on X that frontline health workers are saving the lives of mothers and newborns every day despite significant challenges. She stressed that continued support for Afghanistan’s healthcare system is vital to maintaining life-saving maternal and newborn health services.

Sources: Ariana News

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