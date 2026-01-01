Bangladesh calls for accountability for Rohingya return

Shafaqna English- Shama Obaed Islam, Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs, has emphasized the need for stronger global action to protect civilians, uphold international humanitarian law, and ensure ongoing international support for the safe and voluntary repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

During a high-level panel discussion at the 2026 ECOSOC humanitarian affairs segment held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Thursday, the state minister highlighted the importance of holding violators of international humanitarian law accountable. This information was shared in a message on Friday.

Sources: New Age

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