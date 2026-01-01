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Amnesty: Returned Afghan refugees face human rights violations

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Shafaqna English–Afghan refugees face human rights violations after returning to Afghanistan, according to Amnesty International.

On Saturday, June 20, Amnesty International wrote on X that millions of Afghan refugees are being deported worldwide. The organization said that the process of deporting Afghans from various countries is increasing.

Amnesty International added, “In host countries, they are facing arbitrary arrests and family separations; upon return, they are facing human rights violations amidst one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world.”

Source: Hasht-e-Subh Daily

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