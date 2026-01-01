UN aid chief calls for ‘dignity’ for people living in Gaza

Shafaqna English- People living in Gaza deserve to regain their dignity rather than merely survive, the UN aid chief stated Thursday, criticizing Israeli obstructions to the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

Tom Fletcher, while addressing the UN Security Council, acknowledged that the flow of aid has improved since a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began on October 10, with an average of 100 deliveries entering Palestinian territory each day. However, he emphasized that “these fragile gains are the bare minimum of what Palestinians need and what we can provide—and what international law demands.”

Sources: Arab News

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