UN envoy: Myanmar crisis worsening

Shafaqna English- The UN special envoy on Myanmar warned on Friday that the country’s political, humanitarian, and security crisis continues to deepen, with increasing violence, mass displacement, organized crime, and regional impacts expanding.

Speaking at an informal gathering of the General Assembly, Julie Bishop stated that conditions in Myanmar have steadily worsened since the military takeover in 2021, despite numerous international calls for an end to hostilities, dialogue, and civilian protection.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi

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