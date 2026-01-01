Almiron sent off for covering his mouth

Shafaqna English– Miguel Almiron, Paraguay’s midfielder, was shown a straight red card on Friday(19 Jun 2026) for covering his mouth during an altercation with Turkey’s Mert Muldur, marking the first time the new regulation had been enforced at the World Cup.

The sending-off came in first-half stoppage time after the exchange, and VAR confirmed the decision as Paraguay were leading Turkey 1-0 in the Group D match.

Covering the mouth with a hand, arm, or shirt in verbal clashes results in a red card. This rule was brought in following accusations that Prestianni of Benfica made racist remarks to Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid with his mouth concealed.

Source: Reuters

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