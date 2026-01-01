Ancelotti: Neymar getting ready for Scotland clash

Shafaqna English– Following Brazil’s 3-0 victory over Haiti in their second Group C outing on Friday(19 Jun 2026), manager Carlo Ancelotti stated that he expects Neymar to be fit for their final group-stage match against Scotland on Wednesday(24 Jun 2026).

At 34, Neymar has been sidelined with a calf strain and is working his way back to fitness. He hasn’t featured for Santos in Brazil’s Serie A since May 17.

Ancelotti told the post-match press conference: “Neymar will train solo tomorrow, and on Monday(22 Jun 2026) he’ll join the rest of the squad in training. He’ll be ready for the Scotland game.”

Source: Reuters

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