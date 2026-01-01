Qatar stands by injured Canada midfielder Kone

Shafaqna English– Following Ismael Kone’s injury during Thursday’s(18 Jun 2026) World Cup clash between Qatar and Canada, the Qatar Football Association reached out with a supportive message to the Canadian midfielder.

In their Group B match, Qatar lost 6-0 to Canada, and in that same game, Kone suffered a broken leg from a careless Madibo tackle in the second half. Kone has subsequently had surgery.

The Qatari FA posted a picture on social media of Kone waving to fans while being stretchered off, along with well-wishes for a fast recovery.

Source: Reuters

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