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Qatar stands by injured Canada midfielder Kone

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Shafaqna English– Following Ismael Kone’s injury during Thursday’s(18 Jun 2026) World Cup clash between Qatar and Canada, the Qatar Football Association reached out with a supportive message to the Canadian midfielder.

In their Group B match, Qatar lost 6-0 to Canada, and in that same game, Kone suffered a broken leg from a careless Madibo tackle in the second half. Kone has subsequently had surgery.

The Qatari FA posted a picture on social media of Kone waving to fans while being stretchered off, along with well-wishes for a fast recovery.

Source: Reuters

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