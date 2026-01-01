Two passenger trains crash in north London

Shafaqna English– The collision of two commuter trains north of London on Friday(19 Jun 2026) resulted in the death of a driver and injuries to dozens of passengers.

The rail company East Midlands Railway, which ran both of the London-bound trains in the accident, announced in a post on X on Saturday(20 Jun 2026) that one of the drivers had lost his life.

Footage posted online by a passenger showed the nose of one train tangled with the tail of another, with the carriages reportedly still standing vertically on the tracks.

Source: Reuters

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