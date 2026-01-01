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World’s children at risk from climate threats

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Shafaqna English– We frequently hear that children represent tomorrow. Yet, are we ensuring that tomorrow is a secure, unpolluted, and healthy one for them?

Today’s coverage highlights a UN report revealing that nearly every child on the planet faces at least one climate-related threat, with roughly 1.8 billion at risk from drought and 1.2 billion from extreme heat.

Additionally, Ethical Corp Magazine highlighted that children are bearing the heaviest health burden from fracking operations amid America’s “drill, baby, drill” agenda, after an oil firm in Arlington, Texas, secured permits to install nine new gas wells across two sites, with the closest located just a third of a mile from several elementary and secondary schools.

Source: Reuters

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