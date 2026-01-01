Portuguese star defends Ronaldo

Shafaqna English– Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese defender, gave a bold response to his detractors on Saturday(20 Jun 2026), asserting that there are those who are actively wishing for Portugal’s downfall in the World Cup, following their uneven performance in Group K.

The Portuguese defender spoke out after a period he described as tough, which followed his team’s disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Dalot additionally rushed to support Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been under intense scrutiny due to his less-than-impressive performance in the early stages of his sixth World Cup.

Source: Reuters

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