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Scorching heat cancels public screening of Spain’s games

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Shafaqna English– Hosting the World Cup across the United States, Mexico, and Canada has sparked significant worry over playing conditions in the heat. Meanwhile, although Spain is set to play Saudi Arabia in a cooled stadium, organizers in Madrid have scrapped a fan zone because of the dangerously high temperatures expected.

Plaza de Colon in Madrid was converted by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) into a massive meeting point for fans, dubbed Plaza Seleccion, where supporters could view Spain’s World Cup fixtures on giant screens.

Source: Reuters

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