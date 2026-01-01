Indonesia to provide free halal certification for 500,000 MSMEs

Shafaqna English- Indonesia is preparing to offer free halal certification to approximately 500,000 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) as the country moves toward mandatory halal certification requirements set to take effect in October 2026, according to Antara News.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has announced plans to expand halal certification access for businesses through a joint initiative with the Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH).

Speaking on Saturday, Maman Abdurrahman said the program aims to help around 500,000 MSMEs obtain halal certification free of charge, ensuring compliance with upcoming national regulations while strengthening business competitiveness.

According to the minister, halal certification plays a key role in increasing consumer trust and opening access to broader domestic and international markets, particularly within the growing global halal economy.

As part of its broader MSME development strategy, the government is also enhancing entrepreneurship support programs and expanding the Sapa UMKM digital platform. The platform is expected to serve approximately 57 million MSMEs nationwide by providing access to financing, certification services, business licensing, training and development resources.

In addition, the government is working with 754 business incubators across Indonesia to offer mentoring and capacity-building programs for entrepreneurs, startup founders and small business owners.

The initiative reflects Indonesia’s efforts to strengthen its halal ecosystem and support MSMEs in capturing opportunities in the rapidly expanding global halal market.

Source: Antara News

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