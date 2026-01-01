Afghanistan: Female teachers decry forced money collection in schools

Shafaqna English- Several female teachers at schools serving students below grade six report that, in addition to their teaching duties, they are expected to contribute financially for celebrations and gifts for the school principal.

These teachers claim that, in some instances, money is collected from them to cover the principal’s personal expenses, including rent and debts. They note that this practice is often organized by a group of teachers who are close to the school administration, while others feel compelled to comply. The teachers also express concern that those who refuse to contribute may face negative consequences, such as being denied certain privileges and job opportunities within the school.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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