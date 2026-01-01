Saudi Arabia calls for stronger global cooperation on AI governance at UN

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia has urged enhanced international cooperation to ensure the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence, emphasizing its role in supporting sustainable development and global stability.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly interactive dialogue in New York with the co-chairs of the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, Saudi Arabia—on behalf of the Arab Group—welcomed efforts to implement the Global Digital Compact and establish the new AI scientific panel.

Riyadh stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration between governments, the United Nations, the private sector, academia, and civil society in shaping global AI governance frameworks.

The Kingdom highlighted that states should remain central to any future regulatory mechanisms, while retaining their sovereign right to design national policies aligned with domestic development priorities.

It also called for ethical AI frameworks grounded in transparency, accountability, reliability, and respect for privacy and human rights, while reflecting cultural and societal values.

Saudi Arabia further warned of emerging risks linked to AI misuse, including misinformation, deepfakes, and cyberattacks, urging coordinated global action to safeguard trust and ensure the safe and beneficial deployment of the technology worldwide.

Source: Arab News

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