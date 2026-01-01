Brazil: Halal business masters Launched in São Paulo

Shafaqna English – A university in São Paulo, Brazil, offers a master’s degree program in Halal business management.
The Brazilian job market will soon have masters trained in the standards of the halal concept, according to news reports. The MBA in Halal, covering standards and market and business development topics, will be offered by the Estácio do São Paulo University and the International Halal Academy (IHA).
The course will begin in August. Registration is now open for the graduate program, which will last three semesters or 18 months, with the first class graduating at the end of 2027 with qualifications recognized by the Brazilian Ministry of Education.
The course’s launch event brought together halal professionals, students and a host of guests. The MBA is divided into three sections. The first will focus on principles and regulatory frameworks, covering topics such as global standards and regulations, conformity assessment, quality management and cultural and Islamic issues.
The second will focus on operations, production and compliance, including industry and service requirements, internal and international audits, traceability, logistics and supply chain management.
The third section will address Islamic business and financial strategies, covering investments, consumer behavior, marketing, international trade as well as regulatory processes.
At the end of the second semester, students will be eligible to participate in an optional international in-person program in Egypt. The program will consist of 10 days of classes, totaling 40 hours, at the College of International Transport and Logistics in Alexandria, with a joint certification from Estacio University, IHA, and the Egyptian Institute.
The MBA course was officially launched at the Conceição Campus of Estácio University, in the Jabaquara district of São Paulo.
Source: IQNA