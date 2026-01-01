Shafaqna English– On the occasion of World Refugee Day, which is marked every year on June 20th with the slogan “Until Everyone is Safe” for this year, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has once again expressed its complete solidarity with refugees worldwide and acknowledged the strength and honor of those who have been forced to flee due to war, natural disasters, and political-social crises.

Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the OIC, voiced his sympathy for the millions of refugees and displaced individuals both inside and outside OIC member states, pointing out that these member countries carry a major share of the global responsibility for refugees, as they serve as countries of origin, transit, and resettlement.

Source: OIC

www.shafaqna.com