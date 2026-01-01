Netherlands’ emphatic victory over Sweden

Shafaqna English– A first-half brace from Brian Brobbey, two second-half goals from Cody Gakpo, and a late strike by Crysencio Summerville propelled the Netherlands to a commanding 5-1 victory over Sweden in Saturday’s(20 Jun 2026) World Cup match.

The Dutch put on the kind of performance that coach Ronald Koeman had called for, especially after they conceded a late goal in their disappointing 2-2 opening draw with Japan, and in doing so, they reaffirmed their status as one of the strong contenders to advance deep into the tournament.

Source: Reuters

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