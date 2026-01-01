Nigeria: Mourning gatherings for Imam Hussain (AS) hold in over 400 cities and regions [Photos]

Shafaqna English- This year in Nigeria and the Republic of Niger, Ashura commemoration ceremonies are being held on a remarkable scale. The events, organized by the Islamic Movement led by Sheikh Ibrahim Yaqoub El-Zakzaky, have expanded to more than 400 cities and regions, reflecting a significant increase in social presence and organizational capacity for this religious occasion in West Africa.

According to Shafaqna, citing Noon News Agency, these gatherings are being held across most Nigerian states, including Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Lagos, as well as in the capital Abuja. In addition, the cities of Maradi, Konni, and Niamey in the Republic of Niger are also hosting these programs, giving the occasion a broader regional dimension beyond a single city or state.

The Ashura programs are not limited to mourning assemblies and religious speeches, but also include a range of religious, cultural, and social activities. These include reenactments and presentations of the events of Karbala, recitation of elegies and eulogies, intellectual and academic gatherings, congregational prayers, and food distribution among participants—activities that enhance the presence of this occasion in the public life of local communities.

The themes addressed in the speeches emphasize the intellectual and moral dimensions of the movement of Imam Hussain (AS). Values such as sacrifice, commitment to principles and ideals, pursuit of justice, and resistance against oppression are highlighted and connected to the realities of contemporary Muslim societies and their current challenges.

The widespread expansion of Ashura gatherings this year demonstrates the Islamic Movement’s capacity to simultaneously organize programs across hundreds of cities and regions while maintaining a unified religious discourse and diverse activities. Accordingly, the month of Muharram has become one of the most significant religious and social seasons for followers of this movement in Nigeria and Niger.

This development indicates that the commemoration of Ashura in West Africa is no longer merely a remembrance of a historical event, but has evolved into an annual observance that brings together religious awareness, cultural identity, and social engagement, drawing inspiration from the ideals and principles of Imam Hussein’s uprising as a symbol of reform, justice-seeking, and adherence to truth.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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