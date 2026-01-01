Karbala declares official holiday on Tasua

Shafaqna English- The Governorate of Karbala has officially declared Thursday, corresponding to the ninth day of Muharram, as a public holiday.

According to Al-Sumaria News, citing Ina, Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim Al-Khattabi stated in a statement that special security and service preparations for the 10th of Muharram pilgrimage have been completed.

He added that all governmental, service, and security departments will operate under integrated plans to ensure the best possible services for visitors.

The governor further stated that it was decided to declare next Thursday, coinciding with the ninth of Muharram, a holiday for all departments except service, security, and health institutions, in order to allow citizens and service bodies in Karbala to contribute to serving pilgrims and to create the best conditions for the success of the religious occasion.

On June 15, the office of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf announced that Wednesday marks the first day of Muharram.

According to the announcement of Ayatollah al-Sistani’s office, Thursday, June 24, is Tasua al-HussAini, and Friday, June 25, is Ashura.

Source: MDEAST News

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