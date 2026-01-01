[Photos] Lebanon: Ashura night mourning ceremonies continue across various regions

Shafaqna English- As the days of mourning in the month of Muharram continue, Ashura night mourning ceremonies are being held across various regions of Lebanon with the enthusiastic participation of Hussaini groups and people from different segments of society.

According to Shafaqna Lebanon, these religious ceremonies are taking place in the governorates of Mount Lebanon, Beirut, Beqaa, and Baalbek-Hermel. Mourners express their devotion to the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (AS), and his loyal companions through chest-beating processions, elegy recitations, and passion plays.

Various cities across Lebanon are hosting mourning gatherings and charitable food distributions during these nights. Mosques, Hussainiyas, and religious centers are also witnessing mourning assemblies attended by clerics and reciters of Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Photos received show people raising black flags and distributing drinks and food offerings, demonstrating their solidarity with the ideals and values of Imam Hussain (AS).

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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