Europe looks to break free from US AI reliance

Shafaqna English- Restrictions on certain US AI services are forcing large European firms to accelerate their efforts to diversify risk among several suppliers, while also highlighting the growing importance of developing local options.

Among the recent curbs, the US government has ordered Anthropic — the San Francisco-based developer of the Claude AI chatbot — to block foreign nationals from accessing its Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models, citing concerns over national security.

These restrictions expose a weakness for businesses that depend on proprietary AI services provided remotely, since such services are subject to provider-imposed limitations and cannot be operated independently on a company’s own infrastructure.

Source: Reuters

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