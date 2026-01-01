How to Tell Alberta Car Buyers From Curbers and Scammers Before You Sell

Advertorial Reportage- Most warnings about curbers, the standard “don’t trust the seller with no fixed address” advice, are written for buyers. They leave out half the picture. When you’re the one selling your old car, the “cash for cars” ads competing for your listing aren’t all equal. Some are AMVIC-licensed businesses with a real office and a real obligation to treat you fairly. Others are curbers running the exact same playbook, pointed in the other direction.

This guide flips the usual curber warning around and writes it for sellers: what to watch for, and how to verify it before anything leaves your driveway.

Why Alberta Car Sellers Are Also at Risk From Curbers

Alberta’s regulator, AMVIC, defines curbers plainly: individuals or businesses selling vehicles to consumers without an AMVIC licence. They might pose as a private seller, or run what looks like a legitimate storefront. Either way, they’re operating outside the rules licensed Alberta car buyers have to follow, and they answer to nobody if something goes wrong.

That definition is usually framed around someone selling you a bad car. But the same incentive driving curbing on the selling side works just as well in reverse. A vehicle bought cheap from a stressed or uninformed seller, then flipped whole or stripped for parts, is just as profitable as one sold to an unsuspecting buyer, sometimes more so, since there’s no vehicle history to disclose or roadworthiness to fake. The unlicensed operator advertising “we buy any car, cash today” is playing the identical game from the other side. AMVIC’s guidance is written almost entirely from the buyer’s perspective, leaving most sellers with no idea what to watch for.

6 Warning Signs the Person Buying Your Car Is an Unlicensed Curber

A few patterns show up again and again with unlicensed buyers, and most of them map directly onto the warning signs AMVIC already publishes for curbers, just aimed at sellers instead of buyers.

No straight answer on licensing. Ask for an AMVIC licence number and a legitimate buyer gives it without hesitation. A curber gets vague, changes the subject, or claims licensing “doesn’t apply” to what they do. It applies to anyone buying or selling vehicles as a business in Alberta.

The price drops sharply at pickup. This bait and switch is one of the most common complaints in the used car trade, and it works just as well against sellers as buyers. A number that sounded fair over the phone suddenly comes with a list of new excuses once the tow truck shows up.

Cash only, no receipt or bill of sale. No paper trail is convenient for them and a real liability for you. If the vehicle is later found to have liens, outstanding fines, or gets used in a way you never agreed to, you have nothing showing the transaction took place on the terms you understood.

They rush you. AMVIC describes curbers as often anxious to make a sale, and the same urgency shows up here in reverse. A buyer pressuring you to decide on the spot, skip the registry paperwork, or “just sign now and sort the details later” is hoping you won’t slow down enough to ask questions.

A personal cell number, no fixed business address. One phone number running multiple ads for different vehicles is a pattern AMVIC specifically flags for curbers, and it shows up just as often on the buying side.

They want the registration signed over before payment. This is the single biggest red flag on this list. Once your name is off the title, your leverage in the transaction is gone.

What a Licensed Alberta Car Buyer Looks Like: Key Differences to Know

A properly licensed buyer doesn’t feel like the experience above at all, and the difference is obvious before the tow truck even shows up.

It starts with the first phone call. You ask for an AMVIC licence number and get one immediately, no hesitation. The quote they give you over the phone is the number you actually get paid, not an opening offer designed to get a truck in your driveway before the real negotiation starts. There’s no pressure to decide on the spot. If you want a day to think it over, that’s fine with them, because they’re not worried you’ll find someone better.

On pickup day, the registry transfer happens right there as part of the transaction, not as a vague promise to “take care of it later.” Payment changes hands in a form you can actually verify, cash counted in front of you or an Interac e-Transfer that lands while the driver is still on your property, not an out-of-province cheque that takes a week to clear and can bounce after the vehicle is already gone. Look the company up afterward and there’s something to find: a business name, a real address, a track record, not just the phone number from the ad.

None of this requires you to be an expert. It just requires the buyer to show their work, at every step, without you having to ask twice.

How to Find Legitimate Car Removal in Calgary (And Avoid Curbers)

The car removal Calgary market is dense with small operators, and a lot of “we buy junk cars” ads in this city follow the exact curbing playbook AMVIC describes for the wider used vehicle trade: multiple ads, one phone number, no fixed address, and no accountability if anything goes wrong.

The risk isn’t theoretical in Calgary either. In September 2025, a licensed Calgary dealership was penalized by AMVIC after misleading a buyer about a vehicle’s warranty coverage and selling the car before completing the required mechanical fitness assessment and odometer disclosure. It wasn’t the dealership’s first run-in with the regulator; it was already under a year of imposed licence conditions from an earlier breach. That’s a licensed Calgary business cutting corners. An unlicensed curber, with zero oversight, has even less reason to get the paperwork right.

AMVIC’s Compensation Fund exists to help consumers when a licensed business fails to honor its obligations, and it does not cover transactions with private sellers or curbers. The scale of AMVIC’s enforcement work shows why that distinction matters: its 2024-2025 annual report recorded 300,000 dollars in administrative penalties against businesses that broke the rules, all of them licensed operators AMVIC actually had jurisdiction to act against. Deal with an unlicensed curber instead, and that entire enforcement system, the fines, the licence reviews, the compensation fund, simply doesn’t apply. There’s no fallback if it goes wrong.

3 Steps Calgary Sellers Should Take Before Any Car Removal Pickup

Check AMVIC Online first. The searchable business and salesperson tool takes a minute and tells you immediately whether you’re dealing with a registered operator.

Confirm who’s actually buying. Make sure the company doing the car removal in Calgary is the same business that made you the offer, not a subcontracted tow service hiding who the real buyer is.

Get payment timing in writing. Confirm that payment happens before the vehicle leaves your property, not after.

Checklist: 5 Things to Verify Before Selling Your Car in Alberta

Those three steps are specific to Calgary’s market. The following applies to any sale in Alberta, regardless of who’s buying or where the pickup happens:

Verify the AMVIC licence number on AMVIC Online before agreeing to anything

Get the offer in writing or by text, not just a verbal quote

Confirm the payment method and exact timing before the pickup is scheduled

Confirm in advance who is responsible for the registry transfer

Don’t release the vehicle, or sign anything over, until payment has actually cleared

Final Thoughts

AMVIC’s own advice to consumers is blunt: if something feels off, walk away and report it. That advice was written with buyers in mind, but it holds just as well when you’re the one selling. A real Alberta car buyer will give you a licence number before you ask twice, hold the price they quoted, and put the payment in your hands before the vehicle leaves your driveway. A curber will do none of that, and they’re counting on you not checking.

So check. Run the licence number through AMVIC Online before you agree to anything. If you’re arranging car removal Calgary wide, confirm the buyer and the truck are the same business. Get the offer in writing. Don’t sign the registration until the money is actually in your hands. Five minutes of verification is the difference between a clean sale and becoming the next case file.

*All regulatory and enforcement details mentioned above are drawn from public AMVIC records. Readers should refer to amvic.org for the most current and complete information.