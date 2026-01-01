Study finds personal values evolve predictably with age

Shafaqna English- A large new study suggests that people’s personal values change in consistent ways throughout life, with detailed value preferences offering a clearer picture of aging than broad personality measures, according to PsyPost.

Researchers from King’s College London analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults aged 18 to 75 and found that values shift systematically over time. Younger individuals tended to prioritize excitement, achievement, and openness to new experiences, while older adults placed greater importance on stability, security, and social harmony.

The study revealed that examining specific values—such as curiosity, creativity, respect, or helping others—provides much deeper insights than broader categories commonly used in psychology. In some cases, opposing trends within the same value group were hidden when only broad measures were considered.

Researchers found that detailed value assessments were about three times more effective at predicting a person’s age than traditional broad value categories. Using just 20 specific value questions, computer models could correctly identify the older of two people with an age gap of at least 20 years about 80% of the time.

The findings, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, suggest that personal values evolve in nuanced ways across the lifespan, though the researchers note that cultural and generational differences may also influence the results.

Source: PsyPost

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