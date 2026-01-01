France’s 3-0 win over Iraq powered by Mbappe’s brace

Shafaqna English- France eased past Iraq 3-0 on Monday(22 Jun 2026) to book their place in the round of 32, with Kylian Mbappe netting his second brace of the competition and Ousmane Dembele adding another goal. The game was the first of the tournament to suffer a lengthy stoppage due to bad weather.

Mbappe’s two goals, which came in his 100th match for France, were separated by nearly three hours, as the second-half start was postponed for just under two hours due to thunderstorms in the area.

Source: Reuters

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