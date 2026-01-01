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Haaland shines as Norway beat Senegal 3-2

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Shafaqna English- Norway advanced to the knockout rounds in their first World Cup appearance in 28 years after a 3-2 win over Senegal on Monday(22 Jun 2026), with Erling Haaland netting a brace and making clear his ambition to shine on the world’s biggest stage.

Senegal, seen by many as Africa’s greatest hope in the World Cup, made a strong start on a damp evening in New Jersey, yet their backline ultimately failed to hold off Norway’s offensive line, and particularly the 25-year-old Haaland, who has four goals in two tournament matches so far.

Source: Reuters

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