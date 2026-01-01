America and its love for superstars

Shafaqna English- The expanded World Cup was meant to shine the football spotlight wider than ever, and already Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have supplied the star quality that FIFA, broadcasters, and U.S. audiences desire, with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, and teen prodigy Lamine Yamal playing fascinating supporting parts.

What the U.S. truly loves is the charismatic pull of a megastar, because the American Dream is built on the idea that one individual, blessed with talent and personality, can surpass the rest and take center stage.

Source: Reuters

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