Storm delays second half of France-Iraq match

Shafaqna English- The second half of France’s World Cup match against Iraq on Monday(22 Jun 2026) was disrupted by heavy rain and a thunderstorm that was moving in, forcing thousands of fans to look for shelter. This marked the first weather-related stoppage of the tournament, and it came as severe weather also threatened another game in nearby New Jersey.

The second half finally resumed at 8:00 PM local time, over two hours late, once the pitch had been drained of standing water.

Source: France24

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