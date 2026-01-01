Obstacles to removing sanctions on Iran

Shafaqna English- A 60-day pause in U.S. sanctions, announced on Monday(22 Jun 2026), could bring Tehran billions of dollars, yet dismantling over four decades of restrictions presents legal, political, and commercial difficulties that could stretch out for years.

The key question is whether a temporary U.S. agreement with Iran can lead to lasting economic benefits, considering how difficult it is to dismantle a sanctions framework that includes U.S. laws, international measures, and concerns from the private sector about risk.

Source: Reuters

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