Oil prices keep falling

Shafaqna English- Oil prices saw a slight dip on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), continuing their losses from the previous session, as investors awaited more concrete signs of progress in resuming crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

By 0323 GMT, Brent crude futures had declined by 20 cents (0.3%) to $77.70 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate had fallen 12 cents (0.2%) to $73.74 per barrel.

A drop of more than 3% in prices occurred on Monday(22 Jun 2026), driven by the U.S. granting Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following preliminary peace talks, alongside official reports of a lull in hostilities in Lebanon as part of the broader accord.

Source: Reuters

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