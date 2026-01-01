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High status of South Korean chip firm employees

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Shafaqna English- The worldwide AI revolution has made South Korean chip giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics investor favorites on the stock market, while also elevating their workers to the highest level of the country’s fiercely competitive marriage market.

South Korean dating agencies report that people who work in the chip industry are now being ranked alongside doctors and lawyers, as hefty bonuses tied to the global AI surge have produced a new group of well-off employees.

Job seekers, including high school pupils, are increasingly pursuing employment at Samsung and SK Hynix, say career experts, and some private academies have started preparatory courses for interviews at the two chipmaking giants.

Source: Reuters

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