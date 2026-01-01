Iran’s gratitude message left behind at SoFi Stadium

Shafaqna English- On Sunday(21 Jun 2026), Iran left a note in their locker room at SoFi Stadium, thanking Los Angeles for its hospitality during the World Cup and stating that they are departing with dignity after a 0-0 draw with Belgium kept their knockout-stage hopes alive.

So far, both of Iran’s Group G fixtures have been held in Los Angeles, with the squad heading back to their base in Tijuana, Mexico, during the breaks between matches.

Due to restrictions placed on their presence in the United States, Iran have been staying in Tijuana, Mexico, during the tournament and travelling across the border for their matches, while a number of their staff and officials have been denied entry.

Source: Reuters

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