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Australia’s housing market reels as tax breaks end

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Shafaqna English- Clearance rates nationwide have now dropped sharply, pressured by the removal of tax incentives for property investment.

The policy change announced last month is the most significant in decades, and some believe it could put an end to Australia’s long-standing fixation on property — which for generations has been the main route to wealth, and has made Sydney and Melbourne among the priciest housing markets globally.

Data from property research firm Cotality shows that within a month of the government’s policy announcement, weekend auction clearance rates have already dropped below 50% nationwide, the lowest level since the pandemic.

Source: Reuters

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