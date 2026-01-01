Financial crisis strikes Britain

Shafaqna English- Once considered a pillar of political and economic stability, Britain was led by Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, whose total of 21 years in power contributed significantly to the reshaping of modern Britain.

The global financial crisis dealt a severe blow to Britain, which was highly dependent on a disproportionately large financial sector for its economic expansion, and the subsequent austerity in the public sector left the nation poorly prepared for future events.

Many analysts blame Britain’s instability on the Brexit vote of 10 years ago this week, but Jill Rutter, a former finance ministry official and senior fellow at the Institute for Government think tank, says the crisis actually started with the financial crash.

Source: Reuters

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