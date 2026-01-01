Asian stocks tumble after US lifts Iran sanctions

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), Asian stocks and oil prices declined after the U.S. granted a sanctions waiver to Iran, while traders faced growing expectations that the Federal Reserve might adopt more aggressive measures to combat inflation later this year.

The broadest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, dropped 2.9%, while S&P 500 e-mini futures declined 0.9%. Brent crude fell 1.22% to $76.95 a barrel.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined by 3%, whereas South Korea’s Kospi index suffered a steep fall of 8.1%.

Source: Reuters

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