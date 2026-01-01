Nissan suspends electric vehicle project in Europe

Shafaqna English- The Japanese automaker Nissan has stopped working on an electric iteration of its European bestseller, six informed sources revealed, as the company rationalizes its model range and pursues cost reductions.

The quiet decision to stop developing a fully electric Qashqai comes at a time when traditional competitors and new Chinese manufacturers are flooding the European market with low-cost alternatives.

Although putting the project on hold will cut costs, Nissan may not be able to launch the vehicle until early next decade if it changes its mind, which would likely leave it behind competitors in a vital market segment.

Source: Reuters

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