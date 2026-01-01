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Electric cars drove Europe’s auto market growth in May

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Shafaqna English- Data from the ACEA showed on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) that demand for electric cars continued to drive Europe’s auto market growth in May, making up for a significant decline in petrol and diesel vehicle sales and helping Chinese automakers expand their market share.

Total vehicle registrations — a key indicator of sales — in the European Union, Britain, and the European Free Trade Association rose by 3.6% in May, reaching 1,152,523 cars. Over the first five months of the year, registrations were up 4.5% compared to the same period in 2025.

Source: Reuters

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