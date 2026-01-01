[Video] The Shia of Skardu – Muharram in Baltistan

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: The Shia of Skardu – Muharram in Baltistan : The living legacy of Imam Hussain (AS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-cqXm9hOM3E

Muharram in Baltistan explores the rich history and unique mourning traditions of Baltistan, a land once known as Little Tibet and today renowned for its deep love of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). From Tazia and Zuljanah processions to the distinctive observance of Ashura according to both the Islamic and local calendars, this documentary offers a rare glimpse into how the people of Baltistan preserve the legacy of Imam Hussain (AS) and keep the message of Karbala alive in the majestic mountains of northern Pakistan.

www.shafaqna.com