English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificBusinessFeatured 1Other Newsworld

New Zealand fast-tracks gold projects

0

Shafaqna English- As gold prices surge to record highs, New Zealand is giving priority approval to mining projects and actively seeking foreign investment, even though this push challenges its cherished “100% Pure” image, all while the government scrambles to revitalize a stagnant economy.

Based on Reuters estimates, New Zealand’s gold output is expected to double by the mid-2030s, reaching its highest level in over thirty years, with two newly approved mining projects and a third still under review contributing to this growth.

Such an outcome would enable New Zealand to exceed the official target of boosting its yearly mineral exports, which include coal and silver, to NZ$3 billion ($1.8 billion) within the next decade.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Salah shines as Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1

asadian

Ricki Herbert: To beat Egypt, New Zealand stop Salah

asadian

Iran came back twice

asadian

Iran national football team enters US

asadian

Muslim leaders: New Zealand is facing worst anti-Muslim extremism in 20 years

leila yazdani

Christchurch Mosque shooter loses bid to overturn conviction

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.