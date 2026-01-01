New Zealand fast-tracks gold projects

Shafaqna English- As gold prices surge to record highs, New Zealand is giving priority approval to mining projects and actively seeking foreign investment, even though this push challenges its cherished “100% Pure” image, all while the government scrambles to revitalize a stagnant economy.

Based on Reuters estimates, New Zealand’s gold output is expected to double by the mid-2030s, reaching its highest level in over thirty years, with two newly approved mining projects and a third still under review contributing to this growth.

Such an outcome would enable New Zealand to exceed the official target of boosting its yearly mineral exports, which include coal and silver, to NZ$3 billion ($1.8 billion) within the next decade.

Source: Reuters

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