Deadly heatwave sweeps across Europe

Shafaqna English- The French prime minister announced on Tuesday(23 Jun 2026) that forty people have lost their lives by drowning in recent days, after taking to the water to escape the exceptional heat, as a heatwave continued to sweep through most of Europe.

Extreme heat also gripped Britain, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain, where record-breaking temperatures caused disruptions to both schooling and transport systems in several areas.

The World Meteorological Organization reports that Europe’s temperature is rising at over twice the worldwide average, making these kinds of prolonged hot spells increasingly probable.

Source: Reuters

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