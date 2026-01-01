Impact of heat on human health

Shafaqna English- The planet is suffering under relentless extreme heat, as Europe, Asia, and parts of the United States are all grappling with blistering temperatures. Exposure to high heat can impact human health through multiple channels.

Anyone can experience heat exhaustion, which may present with dizziness, headaches, shivering, and a strong feeling of thirst. However, it is generally not a serious condition, provided the individual cools down within 30 minutes.

A more dangerous level is heatstroke, defined as a core body temperature above 105°F (40.6°C). This constitutes a medical crisis that carries the risk of lasting damage to internal organs and fatal outcomes. Symptoms to watch for are fast breathing, disorientation or convulsions, and feeling sick to the stomach.

Source: Reuters

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