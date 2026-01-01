UN: Life becoming ‘impossible’ in remote areas of Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- The United Nations has issued a warning that life is becoming increasingly difficult in remote areas of Afghanistan due to a worsening humanitarian crisis. This crisis, driven by drought, food insecurity, and a severe shortage of funding, continues to impact millions across the country.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly 22 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance. However, the organization’s appeal for $1.7 billion for 2026 has only received 14 percent of the necessary funding.

Aid workers report that prolonged drought and water scarcity have devastated rural communities, forcing many families to abandon their homes and livelihoods. In Bamyan province, one of the regions hardest hit by these conditions, residents have experienced widespread crop failures due to insufficient water for irrigation.

Sources: Ariana News

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