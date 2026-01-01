English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

UN: Life becoming ‘impossible’ in remote areas of Afghanistan

0

Shafaqna English- The United Nations has issued a warning that life is becoming increasingly difficult in remote areas of Afghanistan due to a worsening humanitarian crisis. This crisis, driven by drought, food insecurity, and a severe shortage of funding, continues to impact millions across the country.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), nearly 22 million people in Afghanistan are in need of humanitarian assistance. However, the organization’s appeal for $1.7 billion for 2026 has only received 14 percent of the necessary funding.

Aid workers report that prolonged drought and water scarcity have devastated rural communities, forcing many families to abandon their homes and livelihoods. In Bamyan province, one of the regions hardest hit by these conditions, residents have experienced widespread crop failures due to insufficient water for irrigation.

Sources: Ariana News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

OCHA: Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation is worsening

leila yazdani

UNICEF reaffirms support for malnourished children in Afghanistan

nasibeh yazdani

Afghanistan: Female teachers decry forced money collection in schools

leila yazdani

Amnesty: Returned Afghan refugees face human rights violations

nasibeh yazdani

UN envoy: Myanmar crisis worsening

leila yazdani

Over 3,000 Afghans return from neighboring countries in one day

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.