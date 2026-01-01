[Photos] Karbala: 2000 smart cameras to enhance security during Ziyarat on Ashura

Shafaqna English- The Communications and Information Security Department at the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine announced the deployment of approximately 2000 smart cameras as part of its security and service plan to secure the Ziyarat on the 10th of Muharram and the Twayreej procession.

Engineer Mohammed Raad Al-Asfour from the department said: The department’s staff have begun their early preparations to welcome the visitors of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother Al-Abbas (AS), by preparing the infrastructure for the monitoring system, inspecting and maintaining the cameras inside and outside the holy shrine, as well as in the surrounding areas and streets.

He explained that these measures aim to ensure the immediate monitoring of congestion and stampede situations during the Ziyarat ceremonies and the Twayreej Run, allowing the relevant authorities to intervene quickly and redistribute the crowds when necessary.

He added that the surveillance system includes approximately 2000 fixed and mobile cameras spread across the old city and its surrounding areas, in addition to specialized cameras for facial recognition, visitor counting, and thermal cameras, all of which are among the latest systems supporting artificial intelligence technologies.

Sources: Alkafeel

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