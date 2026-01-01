Turkey hosts daily mourning ceremonies during Muharram

Shafaqna English- Mourning rituals for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) are observed in Turkey each year during Muharram. During the Muharram ceremonies at the Zainabiya Mosque and Cultural Center in Istanbul, devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt gathered to listen to speakers discuss the messages of Ashura.

Daily mourning gatherings from first day of Muharram

The Imam Hussain Center in Istanbul, affiliated with the Media Department of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, has been organizing daily mourning gatherings from the first day of the holy month of Muharram through the thirteenth in commemoration of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).

Sabah Al-Taliqani, Director of the Center, said that the gatherings feature lectures and mourning recitations delivered by renowned Hussaini orator Sheikh Mazen Al-Tamimi.

He explained that the events are being held in coordination with the Holy Shrine’s Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs and in cooperation with the Ahlulbayt Foundation and the Ahlulbayt Association, which represents the Turkmen community in Istanbul. Separate facilities have been arranged to accommodate men, women, and children participating in the commemorations.

The director of Imam Hussain Center in Istanbul said that the center is preparing for fourth annual Ashura gathering, which will be held this year in the city of Hatay in southern Turkey, a large part of which was destroyed by an earthquake.

Blood donation honors the Spirit of Karbala

As Blood donation has become a tradition during the holy month of Muharram, a blood donation drive was organized with the broad participation of Imam Hussein mourners and devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt at donation centers in Istanbul. Through their sacrifice, participants honored the memory and the message of selflessness embodied by the martyrs of Karbala.

Sources: IQNA, Karbala-intel.net, Hawzah News

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