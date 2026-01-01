Wall Street turned red

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), the Nasdaq and S&P 500 dropped to their lowest levels in more than a week, as a steep sell-off in chip stocks weighed on the indexes. Investors were preparing for a more aggressive Federal Reserve while also closely examining the rising debt-financed artificial intelligence expenditures.

Should the selling pressure sustain, the Nasdaq 100 is poised to erase upwards of $1 trillion from its market cap. Nvidia tumbled 3%, Alphabet lost 1.2%, and chipmakers Intel, Marvell Technology, and AMD recorded losses between 6.2% and 8.7%.

Source: Reuters

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