UN: Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(23 Jun 2026), an independent UN investigation stated that Israeli officials and security forces intentionally targeted Palestinian children, leading to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Gaza, as well as war crimes in the occupied West Bank.

The report from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel focused on violations against Palestinian children that took place following the outbreak of hostilities between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The report found that children accounted for about 30% of all fatalities in the Gaza conflict.

Source: Reuters

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